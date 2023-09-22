(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) will assist the U.S. Forest Service with a controlled burn scheduled to begin on Monday, Sept. 25 weather permitting.

According to EPSO, the nearly 400-acre controlled burn will be near Rampart Range Road and Forest Service Road 314. Smoke will likely be visible in the surrounding areas including but not limited to, El Paso County, Teller County, Pueblo County, Fremont County, Park County, and Douglas County.

Sheriff Joe Roybal is asking the public to avoid calling 911 if they see smoke near the area of the controlled burn unless they encounter additional indicators like active unsupervised flames.

The burn operation is aimed at reducing forest fire fuel around the reservoir/water storage facilities in the area and is part of a larger effort of wildland fire maintenance said EPSO.

Outdoor enthusiasts or people who have travel plans in the area should expect significant travel delays and or road closures. EPSO is asking people to limit travel in the areas of Rampart Range Rd. and Forest Service Rd. 314 due to the high level of activity.

EPSO said ignitions will only take place when weather and fuel conditions are right and when smoke impacts can be managed within guidelines.