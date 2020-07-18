Construction worker taken to hospital after being hit by car in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– On Friday afternoon, a construction worker was struck by a car and taken to the hospital in downtown Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police say around 12:30 p.m., the woman was working near E Moreno Ave and S Tejon Street when she was hit by a sedan, which was driven by 36-year-old Andrea Selanders.

Police say Selanders displayed indicators of impairment and was placed into custody for driving under the influence, among other offenses.

The female construction worker was wearing reflective clothing at the time of the crash and she was transported to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Major Crash Team responded and has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Tejon St between E. Rio Grande St. and Cimarron St. was closed for several hours but has since re-opened.

If anyone has additional information concerning this incident, please call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.