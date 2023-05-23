(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) thanked workers from Lando Excavation and Wildcat Construction Co., Inc. for their help in preventing a chemical spill from seeping into stormwater drains in downtown Colorado Springs.

According to CSFD, the spill happened on Monday, May 22 in the 540 block of East Cimarron Street at an aluminum plating company. Prior to fire crews arriving, construction workers in the area “built dirt dams and used absorbent booms to stop the spill from spreading into any stormwater drains,” wrote CSFD on its Facebook page.

When crews arrived after 6:30 a.m. Monday, they noticed a dark-colored chemical flowing out of the building and into the street toward storm drains. It was determined that a fire happened inside the building prior to the spill, which caused several barrels to melt and leak chemicals.

The cause of the fire, which was out before CSFD’s arrival, is undetermined.

CSFD, which set up a safety zone during the incident, said the chemicals spilled were identified as Chromium Trioxide, Sulfuric Acid, and Nitric Acid; none of which leaked into stormwater drains. “It’s difficult to put a number on how many chemicals spilled due to the nature of the fire before the leak,” clarified CSFD.

More than 20 CSFD personnel responded, which included HazMat crews. CSFD also thanked Colorado Springs Utilities and Stormwater Enterprise for their assistance during the incident.

The chemical spill was contained and the building was turned back over to its owners at 12:45 p.m. on Monday. There were no injuries reported.