Construction begins on the new Centennial High School in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — For the first time in half a century, Pueblo School District 60 is building not one but two new high schools: a historic happening made possible by a voter-approved $218 million bond in 2019.

Officials as well as students broke ground Tuesday on the new Centennial High School which will be located on the same property as the current school. After a year of designing the project with community input, the building part which will take about two years starts now.

Pueblo is a community rich in traditions and though students said it’s bittersweet they are excited for the new developments.

“It’s exciting, I’m ready for it. It’s going to be different, I’m grateful this is happening, it’s going to be great,” Student Ashlee Sandoval said.

“We are Pueblo proud, we take care of our families and that starts with education. We value it here, the new building will help us build that legacy here,” Centennial High School Principal Dave Craddock said.

Pueblo School District 60 will break ground on the new east building Thursday.

With Pueblo-based HW Houston Construction serving as the contractor, it’s expected that the new Centennial and East will be ready for occupancy by the start of the 2023 school year.