Congresswoman Lauren Boebert sued for blocking former legislator on Twitter

Lauren Boebert during a freedom cruise staged by her supporters in Pueblo West, Colo. An aide to Boebert, a firearms-toting congresswoman-elect, says she has already asked Capitol Police about carrying her weapon on Capitol grounds once she’s sworn into office. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER– Briana Buentello, a former elected state legislator, filed a lawsuit with the District Court in the state of Colorado on Sunday against Lauren Boebert for blocking her on Twitter, citing a First Amendment violation, according to the court documents.

Lauren Boebert maintains two accounts, @RepBoebert and @LaurenBorbert on Twitter. The account which blocked Buentello is account @LaurenBoebert, according to the legal documents.

In the description of the @LaurenBoebert on Twitter, it says the account is a personal account.

In the lawsuit filed by attorneys David A. Lane and Andrew McNulty of Killmer, Lane, & Newman LLP, Buentello says, “I believe that Rep. Boebert blocked me because I was critical of her. That belief is supported by Rep. Boebert’s action in blocking me, the timing of her blocking of me.”

Buentello’s lawyers released the following statement to FOX21:

Lauren Boebert, a freshman Colorado Congressional representative, apparently believes that the Constitution begins and ends with the Second Amendment. Despite her incessant whining about the alt-right being censored on social media, she has a Twitter account and she routinely blocks anyone critical of her authoritarian views. Our client, Briana Buentello, is a former elected state legislator who lives in Boebert’s district and is very concerned that Boebert has no knowledge of, nor concern with, the United States Constitution beyond the notion that somehow everyone can carry guns anywhere they so desire. Boebert has blocked Buentello, along with many other people, who are critical of her authoritarian politics. The attached first Amendment suit was filed in the Federal District Court in Colorado [Sunday] morning. We are seeking a preliminary injunction mandating that Boebert stop violating the Constitution she swore an oath to “preserve, protect and defend” little more than two weeks ago. Recently Donald Trump lost an almost identical case filed in New York when he was doing the same thing. Boebert has not learned that lesson. While trying to teach an authoritarian politician to respect the Constitution is akin to trying to teach a pig to sing – (generally it wastes your time and annoys the pig) – nevertheless, we persist. David Lane and Andy McNulty of the Colorado civil rights law firm of Killmer, Lane & Newman, LLP

FOX21 reached out to Lauren Boebert and recieved the following response:

“The office will not be commenting on any pending litigation,” said Jeff Small, Chief of Staff, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert.

According to the Colorado Sun, there has not been a court ruling explicitly outlawing the practice. Courts in other states, however, have ruled it unconstitutional for elected officials to block constituents on social media because it impedes their ability and rights to participate in government.

Click here to view the Motion for Preliminary Injunction and Complaint filed on behalf of Plaintiff Bri Buentello.