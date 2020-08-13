Complete fire ban at Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Rocky Mountain National Park officials have announced a complete fire ban for the park beginning Friday, remaining in effect until further notice.

Restrictions include:

Campfires, including charcoal briquette fires, are not permitted anywhere within the park.

Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, or stopped within a developed paved area devoid of vegetation for at least three feet. Visitors are reminded to properly extinguish all lighted smoking materials and dispose of properly.

Fireworks are always prohibited within the park.

Petroleum fueled stoves and grills, that can be turned on and off, will be permitted in developed campgrounds, picnic areas and in designated backcountry campsites, park officials said.

For additional information go to Rocky Mountain National Park or contact park’s Information Office at 970-586-1206.