(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, Dec. 16 Governor Jared Polis, Lt. Governor Primavera, and the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) formally announced that Zivaro, an information technology company that specializes in serving government and national defense partners, has selected Colorado Springs, Colorado for expansion.

The company’s new office will focus on modernizing legacy systems that serve Space and Command Control Programs operated by and on behalf of the U.S. Government.

Zivaro provides IT strategy, planning, implementation, system integration, and IT operations to a broad spectrum of critical infrastructure industry clients, such as banking and finance, healthcare, oil and gas, and education in addition to federal, state, and local government.

The company expects to create 304 net new jobs at an average annual wage of $165,076, which is 312.76% percent of the average annual wage in El Paso County.

The majority of the positions will be technical engineering roles, but the company also plans to hire a small number of support roles that would be able to work remotely.

Zivaro is the first company to benefit from a Colorado Springs Deal Closing Fund recently announced by the City of Colorado Springs and the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC to build on the metro area’s high rate of economic recovery and growth.

The fund is a public-private partnership to incentivize the creation of new, high-paying jobs and capital investment through investment by new and expanding primary employers in Colorado Springs. The company is anticipating City of Colorado Springs incentives as well.

“As the aerospace industry in Colorado continues to boom, we are thrilled cutting-edge companies like Zivaro have chosen to expand here, creating more than 300 new jobs. Colorado is a great place to live, work and do business which is evident as we continue to support business expansion in our state. I look forward to Zivaro’s future growth here and to all that is on the horizon in Colorado’s aerospace industry,” said Governor Polis.