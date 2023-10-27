(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — As construction continues on a portion of Highway 115 from Colorado Springs to Penrose, more traffic impacts are expected next week, beginning on Monday, Oct. 30, according to the El Paso County Facebook page.

The construction project expands 12 miles and goes from Mile Point 27.7 (two miles south of Barrett Road) to Mile Point 39 (Rock Creek Canyon Road/Wilderness Road) on Highway 115.

Courtesy: El Paso County Courtesy: CDOT

Highway 115 traffic impacts and construction activities

According to El Paso County, beginning on Monday, drivers should expect traffic shifts and temporary surfaces near side streets and driveways, along with reduced work zone speeds of 45 MPH. The County also stated that ‘Oversize Vehicle Width Restrictions’ of 11 feet are in place.

Click here for more details about driveway and side street access, along with other traffic impacts that can be expected during construction.

Construction activities include; grading and asphalt resurfacing prep work, concrete shoulder paving, box culvert extension, and erosion control.

Highway 115 improvements from Colorado Springs to Penrose

The project’s goal is to improve roadway and bridge safety on the highway by “adding passing lanes, right turn lanes, reconstructing Rock Creek Bridge, and performing major rehabilitation or reconstruction of cracked and distressed pavement,” according to the Colorado Department of Transporation’s (CDOT) website.

The project, which began in July of 2022 is expected to wrap up this December.