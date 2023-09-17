Community shows support at Be Ovary Aware Walk

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — FOX21 and Sue’s Gift teamed up for the annual Be Ovary Aware 5K run and 3K walk with over 500 attendees on Sunday, Sept. 17.

FOX21 Morning Anchor Abbie Burke emceed the event which helps raise awareness for ovarian cancer and supports Colorado women battling the disease.

Courtesy: Abbie Burke

The total funds raised are still being tallied. However, Fallen Heroes Tattoo presented a check on Sunday for $30,726 that it raised during the annual tattoo-a-thon. Since Partnering with Sue’s gift, Fallen Heroes Tattoo has donated more than $150,000 toward the cause.