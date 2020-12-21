Community sends letter to Polis requesting indoor dining modifications for restaurants

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The City of Colorado Springs and El Paso County on Friday asked the state of Colorado to consider a counter proposal to the State’s Five Star program by revising the Public Health Order to immediately allow 25% capacity of indoor dining, with a maximum of two households per table, and increase that to 50% in two weeks if numbers continue to decline.

“The Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC, the Colorado Springs Restaurant Association, El Paso County Public Health, and especially restaurant owners themselves have done a tremendous amount of work to accommodate customers in a safe and sustainable way,” said Mayor John Suthers.

“We appreciate the State’s efforts and share mutual goals to protect lives and livelihoods during this pandemic. However, the five-star program as proposed to reward businesses for adhering to COVID public health restrictions is onerous, expensive, and not an effective solution for restaurants. It will result in considerable, unnecessary cost and administrative burden to both businesses and taxpayers. We urge the State to revise the Public Health Order to immediately allow 25% capacity of indoor dining, with a maximum of two households per table, and increase that to 50% in two weeks if numbers continue to decline.”

The letter was signed by the City, County, City Council, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, El Paso County Board of Health, the Pikes Peak Chapter of the Colorado Restaurant Association and Visit COS.