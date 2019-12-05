Community reacts to violent rampage in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — “Extremely rare” is what Pueblo Police are calling a rampage through Pueblo’s southside Tuesday night.

One person is dead and three others injured by an ax-wielding suspect who police said is in custody.

Tuesday started as a normal afternoon for Pueblo resident Craig Heuerman.

Picture of Greg Heuerman’s van after the suspect broke van window with an ax. (Photo: Greg Heuerman)

“A guy comes running across the street, swings an ax through the window of my van,” said Heuerman explaining the attack.

He said the man with the ax sliced the frame of the van window and shattered the glass.

“All I kept telling myself in my head, I was not going to die today,” said Heuerman.

He managed to escape and call the police.

About three hours later and nine blocks away someone else was attacked.

Yolanda Gomez’s dad opens the door to confront the man who was then stabbed with a knife, but she said he was also stabbed in his leg, right where his phone was in his pocket.

“It grazed him across the chest and on the back, with a knife,” Gomez said. “I’m just happy that we have cell phones because if that phone hadn’t been there my dad would be dead right now.”

Minutes later the suspect continued onto beat up a 75-year-old man in a wheelchair. People in the neighborhood saw this happening and subdued the suspect until the police got there.

“We don’t really advise for people to get involved in violent situations,” said Officer Brandon Beauvais. “But, it was great these neighbors stepped in to help.”

While police were investigating all of the assaults, a woman told officers a man was dead in her backyard. The Pueblo County Coroner identified him as 63-year-old Donald Ritchie of Pueblo. His neighbors remembering him as a kind man.

“Every time I had an issue I would go to Don and he would straighten it out,” said Heuerman.

The community is a little shaken up, but this random violence will not keep the strong roots of people in Bessemer from taking a stand.

“This is our house. This where we make home, it can happen anywhere, it happens everywhere. We are not going to be afraid to live in our house. We are not going to be afraid to live in our neighborhood,” said Heuerman.

Police have not released the name of the 34-year-old suspect but said he is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of homicide.