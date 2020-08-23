Community rallies behind firefighters battling the Grizzly Creek Fire

GLENWOOD SPRINGS– Community members are rallying behind firefighters as they battle the Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon.

The photos, shared on the Grizzly Creek Fire Facebook page, show community members with signs to show their appreciation for the almost 900 personell who are assigned to the fire.





The Grizzly Creek Fire is at 30% containment at 30,362 acres.

The fire which started on August 10 has shut down I-70 from Gypsum to Glenwood Springs.

There are currently four large wildfires burning in Colorado.

Governor Jared Polis previously stated it is believed that three of the four wildfires were caused by human activity.