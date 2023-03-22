(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A student was killed Wednesday morning after they were hit by a car that ran a red light outside of Doherty High School.

The deadly crash happened around 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22, at the intersection of Barnes Road and Austin Bluffs Parkway, according to District 11 officials. Colorado Springs Police say the driver of a black Jeep ran the red light, hitting and killing the student who was crossing the street.

Parents were asked to pick up students immediately, and Doherty High School was closed for the rest of the day.

As the investigation proceeded throughout the morning, students, parents, coaches, and other community members drove past the scene, to see the devastation with their own eyes, to see if what they had been told was true.

“I’m sure she thought it was just going to be a normal day, you know… It’s really horrible…Especially something so sudden, so early in the morning,” said Collin Cummings, a senior at Doherty High School, and one of the students who came by the scene later that morning.

District 11’s Chief Communication Officer, Devra Ashby, said this incident was heartbreaking, but it isn’t a first.

“Every year we’ve had students hit at one of our school locations. Every year,” said Ashby.

The community is now mourning the death of this student – some deeply saddened, and others, outraged.

One mother who has three kids attending schools in District 11 explained how shaken she was when she heard about it: “I literally had to go lay back down. My heart hurt so bad for the families,” said Alaina Burris.

District 11 parents are also angry, now calling for a reduced speed limit sign in the school zone. A petition was started by community member Melissa Frederick, and it has over 200 signatures as of March 22.

“This petition is about accountability moving forward to create better student safety in the future,” Frederick states in her petition.

Christopher Burris, who lives in the area, said there are multiple car accidents every week in that area.

“There’s people who are angry, there’s people who are frustrated because… this should never happen… Everyone who lives here in Village Seven knows that this road, it’s just like the Autobahn… Everyone is driving fast,” said Burris.

This marks the 12th fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs this year. Police continue to beg the community to drive responsibly.

“We’re not going to get a handle on this without the community’s help. And that means all of us,” said Lieutenant Steve Noblitt.

The school district said crisis counselors will be available for the rest of the week to help students and staff members.

“Our hearts are with the families and we are incredibly saddened by the news. We’re here to support our students and we’re here to support our staff members,” said Ashby.

Details about the driver and the student are not being released at this time because of the ongoing investigation. FOX21 will continue to follow this story as it develops.