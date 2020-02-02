Community members paint the town blue for missing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch

COLORADO SPRINGS– Community members gathered outside of Grand Mountain School in Colorado Springs to get the word out for missing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.

They created blue “praying for Gannon” window stickers and blue ribbons to raise awareness.

Gannon Stauch has been missing since January 27 in the Lorson Ranch area of Colorado Springs.

“There’s an 11-year-old boy who we can’t find, so that’s kind of all the motivation that you need. There’s a family who needs us to rally behind them. Being part of a military family, you’re kind of just motivated to rally around your people to begin with,” one volunteer said.

She continued, “My tribe back here has been really helpful in keeping me motivated. We were up till midnight last night working on these stickers and all I kept telling myself was there were people out till 3 a.m. looking for him. There’s people out every day looking for him. This is the least that we can do.”

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asks those who live in or around the Lorson Ranch area to be mindful of and check areas on your property a child may hide to include yards, window wells, outbuildings and culverts.

If you have any information as it relates to Gannon’s case, please call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or email Tips@elpasoco.com.

>>To volunteer to help search for Gannon Stauch, visit the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office page here.