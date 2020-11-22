Community creates Christmas tree in honor of missing Chaffee County mother Suzanne Morphew

SALIDA, Colo. — Community members are coming together to bring awareness for a missing Chaffee County woman Suzanne Morphew.

It’s been more than six months since Suzanne was reported missing on Mother’s Day – May 10. She had reportedly left her house alone for a bike ride and never returned. Her bike was recovered less than a half a mile away later that the same day, her family has told FOX21 News.

Suzanne Morphew

At the annual Christmas Tree decorating event at Riverside Park in Salida, community members who knew Suzanne from a local hair salon decorated a tree for Suzanne with over 200 ornaments.

“We also believe that we still have to keep her name out there so we’re going to continue to do whatever is asked of us and whatever we decided is going to help keep her name out there,” Owner of Factory Salon and Bodyworks Tisha Leewaye said.

The Salida Sunrise Rotary Club coordinates this annual community tradition and lets anyone adopt a Christmas tree at Riverside Park to decorate for their business, non-profit or in remembrance of a loved one. The proceeds from the park are used to fund scholarships.

“We just took pictures, and Tish made angels, snowflakes, and we just did all kinds of things,” Deetta Wilson said.

The lights on the trees will be lit on Friday, November 27. The ladies who put the tree together is welcoming others to put additional ornaments on the tree as well. The Salida Sunrise Rotary Club coordinates this annual event, for more information about the Rotary Club of Salida click here.

The Factory Salon and Bodyworks in Salida is also raising donations for a brick to be placed at the new skate park to also remind people that Suzanne is still missing. Click here for the Salon’s website or call (719) 539-8589.

At the end of September Suzanne’s brother, Andy Moorman, led a 6-day search effort to find any evidence connected to his sister’s disappearance. Hundreds of volunteers searched 6,000 miles. The search concluded with no evidence linked to Suzanne’s case, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators have not named any suspects or persons of interest, and no arrests have been made. Suzanne Morphew’s case is still classified as a missing person. Anyone with information that could assist law enforcement in locating Suzanne Morphew is encouraged to call 719-312-7530.

In the past, Morphew and family friends have promoted a $200,000 reward for information leading to Suzanne’s safe return – no questions asked.