Community cleanup: Picking up now to make a difference later

COLORADO SPRINGS — A group of Colorado Springs locals organized a community trash cleanup near Academy and Hancock on Tuesday.

Organizers say they are happy to cleanup the area they live in and say it’s all for a deeper cause – they say they want to change the narrative of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We’re out here. We want to change the narrative of the protest. There’s been a lot of negativity. Not even saying we’re against the protests, but I’m all for doing different outlets to get our voice heard,” said Sharise, one of the organizers.

Organizers say they want to show their kids and other kids that you can get out and do something positive.

“We both have black boys – you know the whole narrative right now that’s going around, and we just want to change that. We want to show our kids and other kids that you can get out and do things positive. You don’t have to be scared of police, we know a lot of things are going around but you know, just be good citizens,” said Latrina, one of the organizers.

Latrina and Sharise plan to hold more events, such as a community scavenger hunt, and possibly a 5k race. They say to check Facebook public events in the future.