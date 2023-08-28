(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Over the weekend, more than 90 volunteers took part in a community clean-up event at America the Beautiful Park.

Members of ASEZ WAO, an international youth volunteer group, volunteered their time to help clean up Fountain Creek on Sunday, Aug. 27.

“So by carrying out these activities, help cleaning the waterways, it is not only protecting us and the water that we drink and we use, but also, for everything that flows into the bottom of the ocean,” said Michael Burns, a volunteer with ASEZ WAO.

This was the second year in a row the clean-up event was held in Colorado Springs, and around 136 bags of garbage were collected.