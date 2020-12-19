Community brings holiday cheer to Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Although the 2020 holiday season doesn’t look like any other in recent history, the Colorado Springs community, including businesses, leaders, military supporters and even Santa, came together to continue the tradition of spreading cheer to children, their families and the staff who are spending time at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs during the holidays.

“This year has been challenging in so many ways, but the community has not held back in their generosity and overwhelming support for kids and families who have to spend the holidays at the hospital,” said Margaret Sabin, president of Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs. “No one ever wants to have their child in the hospital, but this year, it’s made even more difficult with fewer social interactions. The festive lights and decorations, donations, virtual activities and parade go an exceedingly long way in bringing smiles to kids’ faces.”

On Thursday, community members, local first responders, members of sports teams, soldiers from Fort Carson, as well as national team mascots lined the street outside Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs and UCHealth Memorial North to wish happy holidays to healthcare workers and patients inside the hospital.

















The Denver Broncos Stampede Drum Line ushered in Santa who waved to kids inside the hospital from the back of his “Santa-Mobile.” Other parade participants donned festive holiday costumes, waved posters and signs, shouted words of encouragement and saluted those working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parade participants included Children’s Colorado community partners, such as the Denver Broncos Cheer, Stampede Drum Line, “Thunder the Horse” and Miles the Mascot; Colorado Springs Police Department; Colorado Springs Fire Department; 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Soldiers; Rocky Mountain Vibes Mascot Toasty; Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC; American Medical Response (AMR) and the Children’s One Emergency Transport unit.

Holiday spirit was also displayed inside the hospital. Volunteers helped decorate the interior of the hospital with paper snowflakes, menorahs, Christmas trees and lights to provide a festive atmosphere for families. Santa also made virtual visits this year to ensure everyone’s Christmas lists were accounted for. Thanks to a doctor who donned a Santa suit and volunteered his time through the Seacrest Studios, patients were able to meet with “Santa” over Zoom to share what they wanted for the holidays and get a “picture with Santa.”



















“We’re grateful for our community partners who have been determined to find new, creative ways to brighten our patients’ days during this unprecedented holiday season,” said Shawna Grissom, director of Family Services at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs. “Between the socially-distanced holiday parade to virtual holiday stories being read to kids over the phone, the community has shown no limits to how far they will go to help create a more comforting, joyful experience for the children at our hospital.”

For several years, Sturgeon Electric also has generously brightened Children’s Hospital Colorado ambassador homes and, more recently, the Colorado Springs hospital by providing holiday lighting. This year, the local company is also matching monetary donations. When community members donate to Children’s Hospital Colorado through the IndyGive! Campaign, their contribution will be matched up to $2,500 to benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs programs and needs. You can also give to the Children’s Colorado Foundation through the Give Comfort and Joy website.