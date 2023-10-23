Editor’s Note: This article has been edited to reflect the correct spelling of the Tara J neighborhood, along with the correct acreage according to the Saint Charles Fire Public Information Officer, which is 149 acres, changed from the previously stated 159 acres by the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.

UPDATE: TUESDAY 10/24/2023 9:40 a.m.

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The Saint Charles Fire Facebook page states that overnight weather conditions allowed for the fire to grow to 266 acres. The fire is currently at 0% containment and pre-evacuation notices are still in effect for San Isabel, Simonson Meadows, Aspen Acres, and Tera J neighborhoods.

ORIGINAL STORY: San Isabel under pre-evac, St. Charles grows 100 acres

UPDATE: MONDAY 10/23/2023 7:51 p.m.

The Saint Charles Fire grew more than 100 acres on Monday, and all of San Isabel is now under pre-evacuation, according to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

CCSO posted on Facebook with an update that was sent to neighbors via Everbridge emergency alerts.

The current areas of Custer County in the pre-evacuation area include: San Isabel, Aspen Acres, and the Tara J neighborhoods. In Pueblo County, the Simonson Meadows neighborhood is under pre-evacuation.

CCSO also said the fire’s acreage currently stands at 149 acres, which is nearly 100 acres more than the previous estimate of 56 acres from Sunday.

CCSO said the fire is expected to grow from the current acreage overnight and top the ridge, making flames visible to some neighbors in the area. Those under pre-evacuation should plan to pack medications, important documents, and be ready to leave immediately if needed.

ORIGINAL STORY: Communities on pre-evacuation notice due to Saint Charles Fire

MONDAY 10/23/2023 1:11 p.m.

A few communities near the Saint Charles Fire are now on pre-evacuation notice as of Monday afternoon, Oct. 23.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), Simonson Meadows, Aspen Acres and Tara J on Highway 78 & 165 are now on pre-evacuation notice due to current conditions.

“Conditions could quickly change. You NEED to be PREPARED to leave your home,” cautioned PCSO on Monday.

According to the Saint Charles Fire Facebook page, smoke is visible from surrounding areas, and active fire behavior is expected throughout the day, with warm, dry, and breezy conditions overnight and into today.

Fire crews and aviation resources continue working toward containment, which stands at 0% as of Monday. The current acreage is 56 acres and the fire is currently burning about 1.5 miles northeast of San Isabel.

The fire started on Saturday, Oct. 14 and about 130 personnel are currently fighting it.