(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — On Tuesday, May 16 El Paso County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution authorizing litigation against the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment about the implementation of the Collective Bargaining for Counties Act.

The Act was passed during the 2022 regular session and is scheduled to go into effect on July 1, 2023, and gave public employees of a county with a population of 7,500 people or more the right to “organize, form, join or assist an employee organization or refrain from doing so” and engage in collective bargaining among other rights, protections, and clarifications.

“The declaration seeks to address the overreach of County Commissioner authority into the independent county-wide elected offices and the unfunded mandate placed on the County because of the collective bargaining legislation…” said El Paso County Commissioners.

The resolution also is requesting judicial intervention to declare the rights and responsibilities of El Paso County and clarify the definition of counties to exclude independent non-commissioned elected officials.

“El Paso County is dedicated to maintaining a strong work environment and an ongoing commitment to its employees by providing competitive wages, comprehensive benefits packages, and a focus on work-life balance,” said El Paso County Commissioners. “The approved resolution ensures that the county can continue to prioritize the best interests of its workforce without being hindered by external mandates.”