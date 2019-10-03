Coming soon: New Colorado Springs welcome sign

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs visitor’s tourism organization, Visit Colorado Springs, resurfaces the welcome sign on I-25 close to North Gate Boulevard or exit 155.

Four years ago the city Colorado Springs branded itself as Olympic city USA and in phases Visit COS has been getting that name out.

The sign will read “Colorado Springs – Olympic City USA” in big letters, featuring the city’s 2016 logo and Olympic flame-like sculpture.

The idea was we wanted to make it modern, and we also wanted to have it really kind of be symbolic and not unlike the new Olympic Museum, so it’s going to have a little bit of an exterior that will remind people of not only the Olympic Museum but also the Ent Center for the Arts, it’s going to be a really modern streak look. Doug Price

President/CEO of Visit COS

All the money was raised privately, so no public funds went into the signs new look.

What’s happening to the sign on I-25? Drivers entering the city from the north have likely noticed construction… Posted by Olympic City USA on Wednesday, October 2, 2019

The sign will make it’s big debut Friday, October 10th.