Comcast has adjusted the time that service is expected to be fixed, to 7:30 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) – A widespread power outage affecting hundreds of thousands of people, from Chipita Park to Fountain, was due to an overnight act of vandalism, according to Comcast workers.

Security footage from a local business, Status Symbol Auto Body, shows a person severing fiber network cables around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, behind the shop.

The person, who was driving a burgundy Dodge truck, drove past the shop a couples times before getting out of the car. He used a tool, that is assumed to be a Sawzall to cut the cables.

“The instant these were severed, we had an outage,” said Patrick Bendele, a Comcast construction coordinator who was on site.

Crews on-site started working on fixing the cables around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. Bendele had said they were hoping to get service back up and running by 3:00 p.m. but according to the Comcast outage map, that time has been pushed to 6:30 p.m.

Anyone with Comcast services south of East Cucharras Street has been affected by this outage. Comcast estimates over 150,000 people were without service on Wednesday.

This leaving many businesses, homes, offices, and even schools, unable to operate without internet in this day and age. Students in the Manitou Springs School District had the day off due to the internet and phone outage.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said they are investigating the incident but called it a “low priority call.”

FOX21 News will continue to update on the on when service is supposed to turn on as well as the investigation as more information becomes available to us.