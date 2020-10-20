Columbia Elementary moves to remote learning for two weeks

COLORADO SPRINGS — A probable COVID-19 case has been identified at Columbia Elementary School in Colorado Springs School District 11.

According to a press release sent Monday night, each case of COVID-19 is reviewed by El Paso County Public Health and the school district. As part of this public health investigation:

The person presumed to have a positive COVID-19 case is being kept home from school until they are no longer infectious.

The person’s mask use, social distancing, and activities while infections were assesed.

The people who were close contacts of the person with the probable COVID-19 case are instructed to stay home from school for 14 days after the exposure. This is called quarantine.

Due to the large number of staff members who are required to quarantine as a result of the presumptive positive case, Columbia Elementary will move to remote learning starting Tuesday, October 20 and will remain on a remote learning status until the end of the day on Thursday, October 29th.

There is no school for students district-wide on Friday, October 30 due to parent-teacher conferences, so Columbia students will return to in-person learning on Monday, November 2.

