Colorado’s U.S. Senate candidates talk climate change

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Sunday the race for Colorado’s U.S. Senate was heating up.

Voters packed the ENT Center for the Arts as candidates for Colorado’s Senate seat were quizzed on climate change.

A number of groups coming together to host this 2020 Senate Candidate forum they call Planet in Peril.

“Our goals are to raise awareness, determine which candidates will commit to serious action regarding the climate crisis and environmental justice, and to show that climate is an issue worth talking about,” says co-organizer Tania Van Pelt.

A slew of Democratic candidates hoping to unseat the Republican incumbent Cory Gardner lined the stage.

One of the democratic candidates that stood out the most, Former Governor Hohn Hickenlooper who wasn’t there. Cory Gardner also didn’t show up.

The following candidates were in attendance at the forum.