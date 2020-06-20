Colorado’s Sweeping Police Reform signed into law

DENVER – Law Enforcement Officers and families of victims of police violence stood on the steps behind Governor Jared Polis Friday as he signed Colorado’s sweeping police reform bill into law.

“By signing this, we will be the first state to act on police reform in the wake of George Floyd’s murder,” Gov. Polis said.

One of the families was that of De’Von Bailey, the 19-year-old shot and killed by Colorado Springs Police officers in August. Bailey was shot four times in the back by officers and they found a handgun on him after he was on the ground. The officers were cleared by a Grand Jury and an FBI investigation.

The prime sponsor of the bill Representative Leslie Herrod, a democrat, says part of the legislation was inspired by that event–removing the fleeing felon statute that gives officers authority to shoot someone running away if they have committed or are suspected of a felony.

“The fleeing felon law has vestiges in slavery and Jim Crow,” Herrod explained. “Saying if you shoot suspect someone of being a felon or if they look to be a felon, African American, and they run away, they can be shot in the back.”

Herrod represents Denver but grew up in Colorado Springs. She says seeing the body camera video of that day pushed her to create this legislation.

Herrod says she had planned on introducing it into the legislature before it was paused by the COVID-19 pandemic and before the death of George Floyd. The latter of which, she believes, pushed more lawmakers to support it.

“It wasn’t until the cries of the protestors outside [The Capitol] building that that tone changed,” Herrod said.

The Colorado House of Representatives sent a leter to the Bailey family remembering De’Von saying he was victim of “police officers who decided to be judge, jury and executioner.”

Changes that take place immediately include:

Officers intervening when another officer uses excessive force

Banning Chokeholds

Announcing dispersion methods on protestors before they are used

Permanently losing certification when guilty of illegal use of force

Ending of Qualified Immunity for officers in civil suits

Officers collect demographic data of every contact they make

Other changes have more of a window to implement, some until 2023. Those include:

Data compiled into a yearly report

Use of Force to be independently investigated

Body Cameras on every officer recording every call for service and public interaction

Qualified Immunity has been the subject of heavy debate in Washington D.C and locally, law enforcement agencies worry about affecting police on the job and departments’ ability to recruit new ones.

“You’re going to question your own judgment more than you did before,” said Sergeant Frank Ortega of the Pueblo Police Department. “Before, you knew that as long as you were trying to do the right thing within policy procedure, you would be covered. Now, that isn’t necessarily the case. It’s something that is going to complicate decision making and critical thinking by the police.”

The County Sheriffs of Colorado and Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police say they are concerned about the quick training for some of these changes.

Ortega also wonders about how some smaller departments will be able to afford body cameras for every officer. In a previous interview, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says they can cost $1,000 for each officer per year.

“Small departments are on a shoestring budget as it is,” Ortega said. “You’re going to start having to cut into the meat of law enforcement that they have to supply them with those cameras.”

Unedited body camera video will need to be made available to the public in 21 days, a longer period than the 14 days as written in the bill when it was first introduced.

The legislation has vast bipartisan support–14 of Colorado’s 100 lawmakers in the combined chambers of the Colorado General Assembly voted against the bill.