(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Recent storms from March to April in 2023 have helped keep areas along and west of the mountains out of drought, but the same can not be said across the Front Range where some areas are getting worse.

Along and west of the Continental Divide, several big snowstorms have helped boost statewide snowpack as most basins are well above 100% of normal.

Even around Denver, the South Platte is at 100% of normal. One area has continued to fall behind the others; the Arkansas River Basin, which now stands at 82% of normal.

Looking at our recent drought monitor, the Front Range and plains are areas with continued warm, dry weather and high fire danger.

From the start of April, the region has been extremely dry as most were already in the moderate-severe drought category.

With the lack of moisture through mid-April, a few spots have moved into the next category.

Pueblo County was in the severe category on April 1, but has fallen into the extreme category.

More have fallen into the severe category across the Pikes Peak Region when at the start of the month, most were in the moderate category.

The eastern plains have stayed bone dry through the last several months and it is reflected on the drought monitor with each drought category represented. The southeast corner of the state continues to hold the worst category in the state at exceptional drought.

April has brought in more moisture than March did, but we are still falling behind in terms of what we typically get.

In Colorado Springs, so far, we have received 5” of snow, putting us close to our monthly normal of 5.5’’, just short a half of an inch.

In Pueblo, typically we received over 3’’ in April, but April of 2023 has brought far less with only 0.1’’ picked up so far.

Looking ahead this week, we do have another storm system on the way that could deliver another round of rain and snow for the end of the week. However, one storm is not going to end all drought. We’ll need a consistent active weather pattern over the next couple of weeks to make improvements, especially as we get closer to our warmest months of the year.

