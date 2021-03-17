Colorado’s lodging industry starts to see signs of recovery

DENVER (KDVR) — After months of worrying whether Colorado’s lodging industry would ever recover from the economic fallout caused by the pandemic, new data shows a glimmer of hope.

In fact, over the last two months alone, many lodging facilities in Colorado’s mountain resort towns have been able to regain some seasonal ground lost due to COVID-19.

Lodging properties across our state have struggled immensely during most of the ski season.

“It’s been kind of a roller coaster,” explained Robin Craigen, chair of the Steamboat Springs Lodging Association.

Whenever COVID-19 cases in Colorado increased, reservations at hotels, motels and other luxury vacation rental properties would decrease.

Across the board in the Steamboat Springs area, there’s consistently been about a 30% decline in revenue and occupancy.

“Hotels at the holiday season were seeing numbers as low as 50% off the pace,” Craigen added.

Fortunately, things started to turn the corner recently as COVID numbers started to drop and vaccine availability began to ramp up.

“At the beginning of February we were looking at March occupancy and we looked at it again at the end of February and it filled by 20%. And that’s an all-time record,” Tom Foley, Senior Vice President of Analytics at Inntopia.

The folks over at Inntopia have never seen that kind of demand.

Their business intelligence division, DestiMetrics, tracks lodging performance in resort towns across the country and here in Colorado.

“February itself, bookings in February for arrival in February were also really strong. It filled 11% and that’s really good news!” Foley added.

A decrease in COVID cases, along with the Governor adjusting the COVID dial, not to mention some incredible snowstorms we experienced in February and in March are all contributing factors.

“Beyond this winter, the Summer booking pace is already looking extremely positive and even into next winter we’re seeing some of the pent up demand — people reclaiming that ski vacation they maybe didn’t have this year that they might have just pushed pause on the whole thing. And that is definitely something people want to return to,” Craigen said.