(COLORADO) — The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) released its September report on the Colorado Employment Situation on Friday, Oct. 21.

Colorado added 5,600 nonfarm payroll jobs and the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.4%. That unemployment rate is 1.3% less than in September of 2021 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

According to the CDLE’s report, the labor force in Colorado went down by 2,800 leaving the total labor force at 3,255,100. Individuals that are employed in Colorado decreased slightly, with 67.1% of the 16+ population as those employed.

The observed job gains were about 3,500 in the leisure and hospitality sector and about 2,000 jobs in the educational and health services sector. Colorado’s overall job growth from Sept. 2021 to Sept. 2022 was 4.1% which is higher than the national rate of 3.1%.

The average workweek stayed the same over the past year at 33.5 hours. The average hourly earnings rose “$32.46 to $34.43, nearly two dollars more than the national average hourly earnings of $32.46” according to the report.

For those looking for employment opportunities, check out these job fairs:

USAA COMMUNITY & VETERANS JOB FAIR 2022: Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 a.m.: Active Duty, Guard, & Reserve Veterans, and their spouses, 11 a.m.: Open to the general public) Located at Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd. Colorado Springs, CO 80909

There is a virtual job fair every week for Pueblo jobs starting Nov. 8 through Dec. 13, 2022. Check it out and register online.

A virtual job fair for Colorado Springs will be held Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Check out the details and register here.

For those who want to spruce up their resume check out the Pikes Peak Workforce Center for tips.