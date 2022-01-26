Colorado’s COVID-19 epidemic curve may finally be declining soon

Can the omicron variant of the coronavirus result in long COVID? Here’s what we know so far. (Photo: Getty Images)

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Colorado School of Public Health have released an updated statewide modeling report suggesting that the current curve has started to decline and should continue to do so in the weeks ahead.

“It is encouraging to see this modeling report suggest we have moved beyond the peak of our omicron surge, and that we should continue to see declining COVID-19 transmission in Colorado in the coming weeks,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist.

Immunity to omicron is high and rising, and the model estimates that 80% of the state population will be immune to omicron by mid-February. Based on Colorado data, the Colorado COVID-19 Modeling Group estimates that one in 19 Coloradans is currently infectious.

All evidence indicates infection prevalence has been at unprecedented levels in January, but that it will decline in coming weeks, potentially to below 1% by the end of February.

The latest modeling projections are based on COVID-19 hospital census data through January 23, 2022, and vaccination data through January 14, 2022.

