(COLORADO) — The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has announced that one of Colorado’s 150th-anniversary license plates has set an unprecedented record as the fastest-selling plate in state history.

According to the Colorado Department of Revenue, the “Pikes Peak or Bust” plate broke the record with 5,700 license plates ordered in the first two months of availability, surpassing the previous fastest seller, the Broncos Charities plate, which took four months to reach comparable sales.

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Revenue

“Colorado’s 150th birthday is an exciting time to celebrate and take pride in our state. Both of the 150th-anniversary license plate designs showcase unique parts of Colorado, so I am not surprised many people chose one for their vehicles,” Governor Jared Polis said. “Congratulations to Calista and Evan on the success of your license plate designs, and I look forward to seeing more of them on the roads!”

The license plate, which went on sale in August of 2023, is based on the Historic Colorado Contest’s U13 Division winning design by Calista Blaschke of Denver. The plate design includes Pikes Peak, the State Bird (lark bunting), and the State Tree (blue spruce).

“I was so thrilled to learn that my design is the fastest selling license plate in Colorado history,” she said. “I never expected to win the Historic Colorado Contest, let alone design a license plate that so many people like enough to put on their cars. I am proud that my art is a part of Colorado’s story.”

Earlier this year, the DMV released four throwback license plate designs, and while the digitally printed Retired Black Passenger plate has surged in popularity becoming the most popular Colorado specialty license plate to date, the unprecedented demand for the 150th-anniversary plates suggests that they could soon become the state’s new favorite choice for celebrating its storied past.

“The overwhelming demand for this special plate showcases the pride that Coloradans hold for their state’s enduring legacy,” DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle said. “The DMV is committed to giving Coloradans a vehicle to express their interests through their personalized license plate selection.”