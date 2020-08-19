Colorado workers impacted by COVID-19 are approved for an extra $300 in federal assistance

DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado has been approved for the federal Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program, which provides an additional $300 a week in unemployment benefits to workers impacted by COVID-19, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE).

“This additional benefit of $300 per week will put at least $265 million into the hands of our unemployed workforce who have been impacted by the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, and provides critical support during this time of extreme need,” said Joe Barela, Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

The funds are available from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Other Needs Assistance (ONA) program created earlier this month.

The program provides the additional $300 on top of regular unemployment benefits for eligible unemployed workers.

Payments will be retroactive for the week beginning July 26 and will extend through the week ending August 15, according to the CDLE.

All eligible unemployed workers will have the extra $300 a week automatically added to their unemployment benefits.

Additional information on LWA benefits: