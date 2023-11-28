DENVER (KDVR) — The online portal for Colorado paid family and medical leave is now up and running. Benefits are not available until January, but Coloradans can start filing claims now.

Colorado voters approved Proposition 118 back in 2020. This year, workers and their employers started paying money into the fund, and now workers can finally apply at myfamliplus.state.co.us.

Tracy Marshall, the director of the program, said it can take less than 10 minutes to apply.

For example, if you’ve just welcomed a new child, if you have a serious medical condition or if you are caring for a family member with a medical condition, you can apply now. Payments would start after Jan. 1, 2024.

“They may already know they have to take dad to dialysis twice a week,” Marshall said. “Those kind of folks would certainly be able to open a claim with us now because they can anticipate that that leave is going to be starting on Jan. 1.”

After being approved following Jan. 1, checks offering partial wage replacement could be expected one week later.

“It pays a maximum of $1,100 per week. It is done on a sliding scale and that is based on income,” Marshall said.

Colorado is the ninth state in the country to start this kind of insurance. The program is available to most Colorado workers including part-time, seasonal or gig workers, and those who are self-employed.

Here are the circumstances that the state lists as covered on the website. Individuals can use FAMLI leave to take time away from work in order to:

Care for a new child, including adopted and fostered children

Care for themselves, if they have a serious health condition

Care for a family member’s serious health condition

Make arrangements for a family member’s military deployment

Address the immediate safety needs and impact of domestic violence and/or sexual assault.

Many companies already offered paid leave through private plans. Marshall said to check with the human resources department to see how each company is handling this issue.