Colorado woman warns parole board about repeat offender months before striking again

COLORADO — A Colorado man is on trial for brutally assaulting and almost killing his girlfriend in Utah.

John Sharkey is set to stand trial, just months after serving ten years for committing a nearly identical crime in Colorado Springs involving another ex-girlfriend and these two cases are not the only domestic violence cases Sharkey has been involved in.

Tara Loo first met Sharkey at Cheyenne Mountain High School, they went their separate ways after graduation, reconnecting years later on Facebook. Tara was divorced and the mother of two young girls.

After a month of dating, Sharkey moved in, but the couple started fighting and Loo told Sharkey to move out. Hours later on December 12, 2009, Loo was brutally attacked by Sharkey.

“He said you’re a crappy mom anyway and I’ve gone too far and I’m going to have to kill you,” said Loo.

According to court documents, Sharkey beat Loo for hours, strangled her until she lost consciousness, stabbed her, and left her outside for dead. Loo survived and although she was able to escape the danger, she can’t escape the memories it left behind.

“He was sentenced to ten years for his assault on me, he was on probation at the time so he was sentenced to an additional six years on top of the ten from a case in Gunnison,” Loo explained.

Just three years before Loo’s attack, Sharkey allegedly handcuffed, drugged, beat, and raped another girlfriend in Gunnison, CO. Telling her ‘I’m gonna kill you, you’ve ruined my life and things have gone too far,’ and once Sharkey became eligible for parole, Loo spoke out against his release.

“The last thing I said to them was, ‘if you guys grant this parole, and he gets out again, he is going to kill someone or god forbid kill someone and it’s going to be in your hands,'” Loo said.

In her victim impact statement, Loo told Sharkey, “make the best of your time in prison doing whatever is needed to become a better, wiser you so that you never hurt anyone ever again.”

But, after serving ten years and despite Loo’s pleas, Sharkey was granted parole in 2020.

“I don’t think a day went by where I didn’t think, is today going to be the day I get a call and find out he has killed someone or hurt someone?” Loo said.

It didn’t take long, on January 26, 2021, Sharkey was arrested for the third time in Utah. He is facing a total of nine charges including aggravated kidnapping, aggravating assault, and distribution of an intimate image.

During a recent preliminary hearing, his survivor issued a statement describing the attack saying Sharkey tried to rape her, threw eggs on her, punched and urinated on her, and choked her until she lost consciousness.

“This defendant is a very dangerous and violent person, shown from two prior convictions for very serious domestic violence offenses and you have a third case, the state will go forward,” said Tony Baird, Deputy Attorney of Cache County, Utah.

A friend of Loo’s reached out to her to let her know about the Utah case, after she recently posted about her victim impact statement.

“It’s kind of like ‘I told you this was going to happen but no one wants to listen to the victim, who knows the perpetrator the most, who knows them the most, knows them emotionally and their behaviors,” said Loo.

However, prosecutors in Utah face a possible challenge.

“Victims have a tough time, they are abused, they are assaulted and yet they still have feelings for their perpetrator and in this particular case according to an affidavit that she filed along with the defense motion, she’s recanting certain aspects of her original report to her officers,” said Baird.

Despite this latest development, prosecutors believe they have enough evidence to go forward with this case and Loo hopes they do.

“Abusers abuse-it’s so deeply rooted and those behaviors don’t change- it gets worse over time it doesn’t get better,” said Loo.

There’s a hearing on June 22 which will address the latest motion filed by the defense. A trial date has not been set but if found guilty he faces life in prison.

If you or someone you know is dealing with similar domestic violence situations, you are not alone. The Nation Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE.