(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The first in-person public hearing for the Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan is happening on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Cheyenne Mountain Resort, located at 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road.

Read the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Agenda for the Jan. 19 meeting, here.

Proposition 114, now state statute 33-2-105.8, passed in November 2020, and directed the “Parks and Wildlife Commission to develop a plan to restore and manage gray wolves in Colorado,” according to the CPW website.

The statute also directed the Parks and Wildlife ​​Commission to take the steps necessary to begin the restoration of ​​​​​gray wolves in Colorado west of the Continental Divide no later than December 31, 2023. As we work to finalize and implement our gray wolf restoration and​​​ management plan, opportunities to attend live meetings with the Parks and Wildlife Commission and/or provide feedback o​nline are available​ to the public​​. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

DATE LOCATION TIME Thursday, Jan. 19 Cheyenne Mountain Resort

3225 Broadmoor Valley Road

Colorado Springs, CO 80906​​ 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., (Subject to change)​ Wednesday, Jan. 25 Western Colorado University

1 Western Way

Gunnison, CO 81231​ 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., (Subject to change) Tuesday, Feb. 7 Colorado Mountain College – Rifle

3695 Airport Road

Rifle, CO 81650 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (Subject to change) Thursday, Feb. 16 (Virtual) Virtual Meeting ​via Zoom 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., (Subject to Change) Wednesday, Feb. 22 CPW Headquarters

Hunter Education Building

6060 Broadway

Denver, CO 80216 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., (Subject to change)

Public comments about the draft wolf plan can also be submitted online, now through Feb. 22, 2023. Public hearings will also be streamed live by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Those who wish to give public comment in person will need to sign up for an available time slot on the day of the hearing. It will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.