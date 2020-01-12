Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center raises money for animals in Australia impacted by fire

DIVIDE– The Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center in Divide is raising money to help the animals in Australia impacted by the devastating fires.

They will be matching dollar for dollar up to $5,000 and equally split the money to send to the Australia Zoo and Victoria Zoo where they rescue and treat injured animals and distribute the funds as needed.

AP reports the fires have devastated the country since September, killing at least 26 people and destroying more than 2,000 homes.

As a wildlife sanctuary, our hearts are to be a voice for animals not only here in the states, but around the world. When we learned of the devasting fires in Australia, we knew we had to help. We have so far donated to two organizations in Australia that are distributing funds to animal hospitals who are directly helping the animal victims of these fires. Colorado Wold and Wildlife Center

Donations can be sent to:

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center PO BOX 713, Divide, Colorado 80814. Note: put in the subject line: AUSTRALIA FIRE FUND. A card of acknowledgment will be sent.