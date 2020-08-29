Colorado Supreme Court declines to hear Neville vs Polis mask lawsuit

DENVER (KDVR) – The Colorado Supreme Court has declined to hear arguments in Neville Polis – a lawsuit filed by Colorado House Minority Leader Patrick Neville against Gov. Jared Polis over the state’s mask mandate.

Neville and conservative blogger Michelle Malkin filed the suit earlier this week against Polis, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) and other state and local agencies.

Neville is a Republican who represents part of Douglas County. In July, he accused the governor of being on a “power trip” and announced his intent to sue.

Polis first announced the mask mandate on July 16 in response to a rising number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state. He extended the order on Aug. 14.

Gov. Polis and an attorney for Rep. Neville each released statements after the decision was announced:

“Mask wearing is a proven way to slow the spread of this deadly virus, will help keep businesses open, save lives, and keep our economy growing. I’m glad the Supreme Court stands with the people of Colorado in our fight against the deadly virus, in which mask-wearing is one of our most effective weapons,” Gov. Polis said.

“The fast ruling on these complex issues is disappointing but not really a surprise. Our Supreme Court accepts very few direct petitions each session. Our primary exhibit with the Petition was a District Court state complaint that we prepared and intended to file in the event of this outcome. Stay tuned,” Rep. Neville’s attorney said.