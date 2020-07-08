Colorado sues JUUL for targeting youth in marketing campaign, misrepresenting health risks

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Tuesday that the state has filed a lawsuit in Denver District Court against JUUL Labs, Inc.

The lawsuit is seeking money in damages, and for the company to stop allegedly deceptive practices. The suit accused JUUL of downplaying the addictive nicotine concentration, falsely suggesting the product was a cessation tool, and falsely suggesting it was a healthy alternative to cigarettes. Weiser said that violated the Colorado Consumer Protection Act.

According to Weiser, the lawsuit is the result of an investigation into JUUL that was announced in August 2019.

“Addiction to e-cigarettes poses major health risks to Colorado youth,” Weiser said.

“JUUL must be held accountable for its reckless, deceptive, and unconscionable marketing that specifically targeted youth, downplayed its nicotine content and the presence of dangerous chemicals, and deceptively claimed its products as a healthy alternative to cigarettes and as a smoking cessation device.”

Colorado leads the nation in youth vaping, almost double the national rate, with 27% of high school students stating they had vaped in the previous 30 days.

In response, JUUL sent this statement: