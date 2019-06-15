Colorado State Trooper hit and killed while investigating I-70 crash

Trooper dies after being hit by a vehicle on I-70.

A Trooper with the Colorado State Patrol was killed in the line of duty on Friday, June 14.

Trooper William Moden, 37, was investigating a crash on a rural stretch of Interstate 70 east of Denver just before 10 p.m.

While investigating the crash, Trooper Moden was hit by another vehicle.

He was transported by helicopter to the University of Colorado Hospital in Denver. Trooper Moden was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

“Trooper Moden had a big heart and he loved his family and loved being a State Trooper. All he wanted to do was make a difference.” said Colonel Matthew Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol.

The details of the crash remain under investigation. Trooper Moden was a 12 year veteran of the Colorado State Patrol.