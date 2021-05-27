Colorado State Patrol Trooper named as Finalist for IACP Trooper of the Year Award

COLORADO – A Colorado State Patrol trooper is being recognized nationally for his quick actions in connection to an incident in El Paso County last year. Trooper Lance Curry was selected as one of the elite law enforcement officers in the country.

Each year the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) and Motorola Solutions recognize state troopers and provincial police who have demonstrated bravery, courage, leadership, and professionalism. Hundreds if not thousands of nominations were submitted to the IACP and ultimately four troopers representing specific regions around the country were nominated.

Trooper Lance Curry of the Colorado State Patrol was the selected finalist to represent the entire Mountain Pacific Region.

“IACP is proud to honor those law enforcement officers who go above and beyond to serve their communities, putting their lives at risk each day,” said IACP President Cynthia Renaud. “Congratulations to our finalists Trooper Curry, Trooper Fletcher, Detective Hershey, and Trooper Saget. We appreciate the selfless courage, commitment, and professionalism displayed by all the finalists. They are exceptional examples of the heroism displayed by law enforcement officers across the globe. On behalf of the entire association, congratulations and thank you for your public service.”

In an online awards ceremony held May 26, Michigan State Patrol Trooper Mark Fletcher was announced as the 2020 Trooper of the Year.

Nevertheless, Trooper Curry was selected in part because of his actions on July 11, 2020, when a suspect driving a stolen vehicle brandished a firearm and attempted to elude officers. Trooper Curry was able to stop the suspect while he was attempting to carjack another vehicle. The suspect subsequently attempted to gain access to a home with a family of 10 inside, but Trooper Curry was able to remove the family to safety before the armed suspect entered the home.

“Trooper Curry is a hero, and I am proud to serve alongside him as a Colorado State Trooper,” said Colonel Matthew Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “He embodies what it means to serve in this capacity.”