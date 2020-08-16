Colorado State Patrol investigating head-on crash in Chaffee County

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo.– Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a two-vehicle head-on crash that resulted in serious injuries, and and a three hour highway closure.

CSP says around 2:00 p.m., 58-year old David Farlin of Las Vegas was driving a 2017 Jaguar F-Pace westbound on Highway 24 when he drifted into the eastbound lane colliding head-on with 39-year-old John Freer of Aurora.

Freer was driving a 2020 GMC Sierra HD pulling a 5th-wheel camper and heading eastbound.

All occupants (one in the Jaguar, and four in the GMC) were transported to various hospitals by either ambulance or helicopter.

Farlin sustained serious injuries.

An 8-year-old boy that was in the GMC also sustained serious injuries.

CSP says the cause of the accident is still under investigation.