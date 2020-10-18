Colorado State Patrol investigating fatal hit-and run crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on Saturday night on Highway 25, approximately 15 miles south of Colorado Springs near the Pikes Peak International Raceway.

CSP says around 6:00 p.m., a woman was driving a Nissan Altima in the right lane and collided with two Harley Davidson motorcycles traveling in the left lane.

The Nissan continued north losing control and traveling off the right side of the road. Both Harley Davidsons traveled off the left side of the road. One Harley Davidson rolled, ejecting the driver.

32-year-old Erick Rios Lopez of Fountain, Colorado was ejected from the Harley Davidson and

pronounced deceased on-scene. Erick was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The other Harley Davidson continued north in the median and rolled ejecting the driver. The driver of the Nissan fled the scene and the driver was located in Fountain, CO.

44-year-old Shannon Burton of Colorado Springs was driving the Nissan at the time of the

crash. Shannon was wearing her seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.

23-year-old Nathanael Hauser of Colorado Springs Colorado was ejected from the Harley

Davidson and sustained minor injuries. Nathanael was wearing a helmet at the time of the

crash.

The crash remains under investigation. CPS says alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the crash.