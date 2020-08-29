Colorado State Patrol investigating fatal crash

COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Falcon Highway between Curtis Road and McCandlish Road in El Paso County.

The crash occurred on August 29, 2020 at approximately 6:52 a.m.

A 1999 Mercedes SUV was traveling east on Falcon Highway approaching Curtis Road when the driver lost control of the car causing it to roll multiple times.

The car came to rest in the road and was engulfed in flames. All four people were ejected from the car when it rolled.

The driver transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Two other passengers were also transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The third passanger, identified as Desmond Sherrod, a 16-year-old male from Pueblo, West, CO. was

pronounced as dead at the scene.

None of the four occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Drugs and speed are being suspected as possible contributing factors for the crash. The

crash remains under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol’s Vehicular Crimes Unit.