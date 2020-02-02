Colorado State Patrol investigating fatal crash near Fountain

COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

Police say 27-year-old Jacqueline Ryden of Fountain was driving a Subaru northbound merging onto I-25 at milepost 32, approximately three miles south of Colorado Springs.

Police say Ryden swerved to the right and traveled off the road, rolling three times.

Ryden was transported to Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say she was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Drugs, alcohol, and speed are not factors in the crash at this time.

Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash at this time.