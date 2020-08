El PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol investigating an accident which shut down a road on Falcon Highway Monday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Accident on Falcon Highway, expect closure for approximately 3-5 hours. Allow emergency vehicles to get through to assist. This accident is being investigated by @CSP_CSprings the Colorado State Patrol. #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/8nTRfWkJeg — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) August 24, 2020

The Sheriff’s office says Falcon Highway is closed between JD Johnson and North Log Road for the investigation.

The investigation could close Falcon Highway for three to five hours, the sheriff’s office says.

This article will be updated.