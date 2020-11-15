Colorado State Patrol holds Christmas toy drive for kids

LA JUNTA, Colo.– The Colorado State Patrol is holding the 8th Annual Christmas Cruiser Challenge on November 27, 2020 to collect toys for local children for Christmas.

The toy drive will start at 8:00 a.m. at two locations.

Village Inn parking in La Junta, Colorado

Parking lot east of Walmart in Lamar, Colorado

The toys will be donated to children attending Head Start, and Lamar Toys for Tots.

If you are unable to donate on Friday and still wish to do so, you may contact the local Colorado State Patrol Troop Office: La Junta- 719-384-8981 Lamar- 719-336-7403. Monetary donations are also accepted.