Colorado state parks remain open; visitors centers, offices restrict access to public

COLORADO SPRINGS– Effective immediately, all Colorado Parks and Wildlife visitor centers and offices will restrict public access.

CPW says staff will continue to work at offices and visitor centers during this time, but doors will remain locked during business hours.

All 41 Colorado State Parks will remain open at this time.

CPW reminds visitors to follow recommendations from the @CDCgov and @CDPHE to help prevent COVID-19 and limit community spread.

Coloradans should take preventive actions, stay informed, and practice social distancing:

