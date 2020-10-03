Colorado State Capitol, other landmarks to light up in honor of Fallen Firefighters

DENVER, Colo.– The Colorado State Capitol will be lit up in red October third through the sixth to honor firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

On Sunday, October 4th, for National Firefighters Memorial Weekend, the lives of 82 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 21 firefighters who died in previous years, including four from Colorado, will be remembered during America’s Tribute to Fallen Firefighters online at 10:00 am (EDT).

“In Colorado and across the country brave men and women are fighting on the front lines of wildfires, working to protect our communities and keep us safe,” said Governor Jared Polis. “We can’t thank our firefighters enough for their service and it’s important that we honor those who have lost their lives answering the call of duty. Their dedication will not be forgotten.”

>>Fire departments and fire service organizations are invited to participate in Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters. Click here to learn more.