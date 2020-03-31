Colorado Springs Youth Symphony quartet gets creative amid pandemic, performs virtually

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Youth Symphony (CSYSA) is adjusting to social distancing guidelines, skipping the stage and putting on a virtual show.

CSYSA Brass Quartet put together George Gershwin’s “I Got Rhythm” by recording their individual parts on an iPhone in the comforts of their own home, and then combining it into one video.

17-year-old symphony member Grayson Stewart says, “It really shows that us being confined to our homes isn’t a boundary for something like music, and maybe something like this can be applied to more than just music.”

The group hopes their piece will do some good during a time of uncertainty.

“Our hope is by putting these videos together and sharing them with the community, that the community will see some hope in the future and remember that we are stronger together as a group than we are separate,” said Kevin Stewart, CSYSA Executive Director.

Check back later for the full story – and to learn how the piece was put together.