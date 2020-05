COLORADO SPRINGS– The Colorado Springs Youth Symphony will have their first ever live broadcast concert featuring over 350 young musicians performing in eight large ensembles.

The virtual concert will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday night.

They will have a special tribute to the community’s medical professionals, first responders, and critical workers.

>>Watch the Youtube live stream at 7:00 p.m. by clicking here.

Follow the Colorado Springs Youth Symphony on Facebook here.