Colorado Springs woman turns herself in for her connection in a fatal hit-and-run crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs woman has turned herself in for her connection in a deadly hit-and-run crash, Thursday.

An arrest warrant was issued on Thursday for 40-year-old Amanda Lee Rivera-Frank of Colorado Springs for Accidents Involving Death (a class 3 felony), and two traffic misdemeanor hit-and-run charges based on the investigation by the Major Crash Team.

Rivera-Frank turned herself to the Florence Police Department.

The crash happened on July 20 when police said 20-year-old Olivia Clark of Colorado Springs was crossing the road at Circle and Galley. Officers said she was not in the crosswalk when she was hit by the car which left the scene. She died three days later from her injuries.

Thanks to tips by the community the car involved in the fatal hit-and-run was found. The Colorado Springs Police Department is appreciative for the assistance and tips received by our community during this entire investigation.